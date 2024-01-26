Statistics Division to conduct Census Mapping Exercise

- Advertisement -

The Statistics Division, under the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Governance, is readying itself to conduct the Mapping and Listing Exercise which forms part of the pre-enumeration activities for the 2024 Census.

According to the Division, plans are progressing for the conducting of the 2024 Population and Housing Census.

There are three stages to executing a census first, the pre-enumeration stage which is what the Census Office is currently embarking on and is key. Second, is the enumeration which is the data collection stage and is the critical component of the Census.

Third, is the post-enumeration stage, where the data collected is verified, analysed, and statistics, reports, and other outputs are produced and disseminated.

This pre-enumeration exercise helps census workers locate dwellings, businesses, and other buildings quickly and efficiently. Additionally, it determines the extent to which the maps correctly reflect the geographic and housing characteristics of the enumeration districts.

These maps will be used for the actual census enumeration later this year.

The Census Office, which is responsible for implementing the Census, will be engaging at least ten (10) persons to assist with this exercise. These field officers received theoretical and practical training on January 9, in preparation for the actual exercise commencing on January 26, 2024.

Field Officers will be issued official picture IDs, and while in the field, all officers will be appropriately attired in T-shirts bearing the Division’s logo on the front and “Census Mapping Exercise” on the back. The exercise is expected to end on March 31, 2024.

The Statistics Division encourages the public to cooperate fully with the field officers when they visit their homes or business places.