Statement by Dr David Dorsett, the attorney for Yulia Guryeva Motlokhov in the Alfa Nero matter

There was a Court of Appeal hearing on Friday 22nd September 2023 in the Alfa Nero matter in which the Court of Appeal heard my client’s appeal against the decision of Justice Rene Williams who refused an application for an injunction to restrain the completion of the sale of the Alfa Nero. The Government filed a counter appeal against the decision of the learned judge which was also heard on Friday.

The Court of Appeal reserved its decision on the appeal and counter appeal.

My client has released the following statement:

The ownership of the vessel was known by the Government prior to the seizure and auction, and it was never abandoned. We are seeking the return of the vessel to its rightful and lawful owner through the proper process and legal means. This hearing is a step in that process that stops the sale of Alfa Nero by the Government, which has no right to its ownership.

Dr Dorsett, representing the appellants in the case said, “We are grateful to have been able to put our case in front of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal in relation to this matter. We await judgement but are confident that the Court will recognise the reasons why an injunction to stop the sale is crucial, particularly as there are numerous matters that need to be addressed, including the hurried and unconstitutional law change that enabled the Government to seize the vessel in the first instance.”

I am not in a position to add anything further.