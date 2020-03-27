State of emergency and curfew in place

By Carl Joseph

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced moments ago that there will be a mandatory curfew in effect as of tomorrow, Saturday March 28.



“We are now moving from Covid mitigation to Covid suppression,” he declared as he made his address to the nation.



For the next two weeks the nightly curfew will be in place from 8pm until 6am.



“More drastic action must be taken to contain the virus,” Browne concluded after his urges for the public to adhere to social gathering and distancing policies appeared to fall on deaf ears.



“We recognise that despite our best efforts to ensure social responsibility especially with social distancing, that those efforts have not worked very well.



“It means therefore that we cannot depend on the voluntary social distancing of residents and citizens and therefore we have to move to a system now of mandatory suppression,” the PM said.



He continued that a number of Antiguans and Barbudans continue to behave in a “very irresponsible way” by congregating in large crowds.



Along with the curfew the prime minister has also ordered that all bars and nightclubs be closed for the two-week period as of midnight tonight. He said many had also violated the social gathering policy by allowing groups of more than 25 persons.



All leisure facilities will be banned from opening for a fortnight and all social gatherings – irrespective of size – are also prohibited.



There will be a strict enforcement of the curfew. Violators face a $5,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment.



Browne noted that a declaration of public emergency had been made this past Wednesday by way of Constitutional provision 20 (1) which states: “The Governor-General may, by Proclamation which shall be published in the Official Gazette, declare that a state of public emergency exists.”



Persons working within the essential services sector will be exempt from the mandatory curfew as prescribed by the Cabinet.



According to the Essential Services Act, these areas include: water services; electricity services; hospital services; fire services; prison services; air traffic control services; meteorological services; services rendered by persons employed in the government printing office; services rendered by the port authority; and services rendered by an entity providing telecommunications services.

Browne expanded further on the Act to include supermarkets, service stations, pharmacies and critical government agencies as part of the essentials.



Prime Minster Browne also sought to ask law enforcement officers to use discretion when executing the curfew order.



“For example a tyre repair shop, that ordinarily may not be considered an essential service… provided that there is no large gathering, we expect them to continue to operate just in case someone has an emergency,” Browne explained.