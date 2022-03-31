23.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 31 March, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesState media workers take Industrial Court matter to streets
The Big Stories

State media workers take Industrial Court matter to streets

0
0
ABS staff are demanding outstanding overtime and holiday payments they claim date back to 2015 (Observer photos)

Approximately 13 staff at the state-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS) staged a protest outside the company’s headquarters on Friars Hill Road yesterday.

Shop Steward Kerrio Adams told Observer they are dissatisfied with a decision they claim was taken by Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin to mount an appeal to remove the panel of judges who are presiding over their industrial case against the management of ABS.

The matter in question is seeking to address issues of outstanding overtime and holiday payments which reportedly date back to 2015.

Adams said industrial action by staff will continue until the appeal to remove the panel of judges is reversed.

The workers are being represented by Ralph Potter of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (ATLU). Observer media was unable to reach Potter for a comment.

When contacted last night, Benjamin referred Observer to lawyers in his chambers who he said had “conduct of that matter in court”.

Previous articleElectric vehicle set to power school in show of green energy potential
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

thirteen − 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021