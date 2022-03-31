State media workers take Industrial Court matter to streets

Approximately 13 staff at the state-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS) staged a protest outside the company’s headquarters on Friars Hill Road yesterday.

Shop Steward Kerrio Adams told Observer they are dissatisfied with a decision they claim was taken by Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin to mount an appeal to remove the panel of judges who are presiding over their industrial case against the management of ABS.

The matter in question is seeking to address issues of outstanding overtime and holiday payments which reportedly date back to 2015.

Adams said industrial action by staff will continue until the appeal to remove the panel of judges is reversed.

The workers are being represented by Ralph Potter of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (ATLU). Observer media was unable to reach Potter for a comment.

When contacted last night, Benjamin referred Observer to lawyers in his chambers who he said had “conduct of that matter in court”.