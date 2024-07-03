State Insurance Company Limited reaffirms its commitment to Panorama sponsorship

- Advertisement -

Reaffirming its commitment to the development and vitality of Antigua’s cultural landscape, State Insurance Company Limited (SICL) is thrilled to announce its annual sponsorship of Panorama for Antigua’s Carnival; The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival.

The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission is also excited to continue its partnership with SICL to ensure that this event is not only a success, but one that will exceed the expectations of patrons on the night of August 3, 2024.

As our company reflects on our promise to develop the eclectic steelpan artform, we continue to stay focused and guided by our ethos which is to empower the youth in the communities where we operate.

For so many young people across our nation, the steelpan is the driving force; providing a safe and musical gateway for young people to thrive and excel; especially during the summer period.

We are dedicated champions for this most noteworthy event, acknowledging the positive ripple effect it has among our ‘grassroot’ community.

Honourable Daryl Matthew, Minister with responsibility for The Creative Industries (Antigua’s Carnival) expressed his delight that SICL has continued its title sponsorship, recognizing that Panorama plays a significant role in our annual cultural Summer Festival.

Chairman of the SICL Board of Directors, Ms. Leslie-Ann Yearwood expressed that “Panorama is beyond a sponsorship for this company. Steelpan has far-reaching effects as the summer pan yards provide a safe haven for young people. We are extremely proud to be onboard as sponsors for this event.”

As we gear up to celebrate what promises to be a dynamic evening of pan, we take this opportunity to invite residents and visitors alike to support and attend the State Insurance Company Limited Panorama scheduled for August 3, 2024.