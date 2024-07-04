State Insurance back on board as Panorama sponsor

- Advertisement -

State Insurance Company has recommitted to being the title sponsor of the 2024 Panorama, a show that has been a staple of Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival for decades.

The insurance company, which has sponsored the event for many years, recently indicated that it would no longer be associated with the steelpan competition because of a dispute between the Pan Association and the Festivals Commission.

The matter had to do with a public spat between the two entities over the annual subvention to the Pan Association.

That matter has since been resolved and Festivals Minister Daryll Matthew told Observer that the change of heart from the insurance firm came after a meeting with the company’s board on Tuesday.

It is now expected that the two parties will sign an agreement for the title sponsorship in the coming days.

A statement from State Insurance issued yesterday said the company was “thrilled” to reaffirm its commitment to the “development and vitality of Antigua’s cultural landscape”.

“As our company reflects on our promise to develop the eclectic steelpan art form, we continue to stay focused and guided by our ethos which is to empower the youth in the communities where we operate.

“For so many young people across our nation, the steelpan is the driving force, providing a safe and musical gateway for young people to thrive and excel, especially during the summer period.

“We are dedicated champions for this most noteworthy event, acknowledging the positive ripple effect it has among our ‘grassroots’ community.”

Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Leslie-Ann Yearwood, said, “Panorama is beyond a sponsorship for this company. Steelpan has far-reaching effects as the summer pan yards provide a safe haven for young people. We are extremely proud to be on board as sponsors for this event.”