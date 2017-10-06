State College students remember Alana Lloyd

New Story

Students, who recently graduated from the Antigua (ASC), took the time out yesterday to have their private reflection on the life of Alana Lloyd, who was found unresponsive in her home on Tuesday.

The body of the 18-year-old was found on the floor of her bedroom in her Jennings New Extension home.

Anika Kentish, dean of student affairs at the college said, all past students, friends and family members were invited to a special prayer session which was held in the multimedia room at the college.

She said the tertiary institution wanted to give the past students and well-wishers the opportunity to remember Alana in their way.

“Alana Lloyd was a recent graduate of the college, she was well respected and very well loved by both her lecturers and her classmates. People are devastated by this sad news, and we felt that it was appropriate to honour her memory by inviting her classmates and other students and staff who were close to her to attend a prayer session,” Kentish said.

“It is just one small measure in honouring her memory as the college is very saddened by her passing.”

Lloyd’s body was discovered by her mother, who had returned home from work around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mother, Joy Lloyd immediately called the ambulance. But, by the time the Emergency Medical Services arrived there was nothing they could do for the teenager who graduated from the college in August.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)