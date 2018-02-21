State College staff and students in face-to-face with PM

New Story

Hundreds of students and staff members at the Antigua State College (ASC) laid their burdens at the feet of Gaston Browne, prime minister, during a nearly two-hour-long meeting at the college on Tuesday.

This lead to a quick promise from the nation’s leader that the concerns will be addressed.

The deplorable conditions of the classrooms, leave-terms and further educational opportunities for teachers, proper remuneration for lecturers, proper accreditation for students within the Teacher Training Department, inadequate furnishing in the various departments and inadequate resources, were chief among the litany of concerns.

The prime minister gave the commitment to loosening government’s purse strings in an effort to address the issues.

It was the first face-to-face meeting staff members and students have had with the nation’s leader in quite some time.

The students from the different departments, as well as teachers, laid it all on the table yesterday.

A male student from the Advanced Level Department said between classes “we have to be running around for chairs and desks.”

The student explained that his colleagues are getting tired of the exercise.

To this particular concern, Browne said the government “will make $100,000 available to the principal [of the college] to buy chairs and desks by [next] Wednesday.”

