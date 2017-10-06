Star Fowler-Reid in danger of missing Fast5 outing

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Doubt remains over marquee goal-shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid’s participation in this month’s Fast5 World Netball Series in Australia.

The 28-year-old had initially indicated her unavailability for the October 28-29 tournament in Melbourne because she was already down to represent the Sunshine Girls in the Caribbean Championships also being staged in the same month.

With the regional tournament cancelled, Fowler-Reid has since made herself available for the trip Down Under but with Netball Jamaica having already submitted the player list to the International Netball Federation minus the player’s name, there is now uncertainty whether she will be allowed to join the squad.

“I cannot confirm if Fowler will be there, yes or no,” interim Sunshine Girls head coach Sasher-Gaye Henry told the Gleaner newspaper here.

“There was an issue with her going to the Fast5 based on the fact that she is attending school because she had missed a complete term last year, as she was on an overseas contract in New Zealand and so she indicated that she would not be able to compete at both tours in the same month.”

She continued: “The sticking situation is that the team has not been named as yet but we have sent a list to [the INF] and they have it and so we just can’t change it.

“It will be good for her go now but the fact is that she wasn’t on the original list that was sent up to the International Netball Federation, we will see how things go now.”

