Stanford workers lining up again

Jailed Texan Billionaire Allen Stanford (File photo)
Hundreds of former employees of the Stanford Development Company (SDC) were yesterday queuing up to receive pay-outs which they have been seeking for many years.
This media house received information about the pay-out on Wednesday and on Thursday Hordley Forbes of Forbes & Associates confirmed that around 500 workers were receiving a second pay-out to complete the severance owed to them.
Forbes along with Marcus Wide of Grant Thornton of the British Virgin Islands are the liquidators for the SDC. Their appointments to those roles were announced around October of 2013.
Meanwhile a source has told OBSERVER media that some portion of the money being used to pay the workers of SDC may have come from the recent sale of a property.
