Stakeholders not opposed to talks over qualifying method for Cool & Smooth T20

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, said the body is willing to entertain discussions regarding the method used to select teams competing in the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion.

His statement comes amidst discussions that the current method, which allows the top eight teams competing in the association’s Super 40 to qualify for the annual T20 tournament, is flawed and could even rob the defending T20 champions of an opportunity to defend their title the following year.

“It really doesn’t make a lot of sense that you claimed the trophy the previous year but you find yourself out of the tournament the next year, so it’s a sure bet that it is something we will look at or discuss, and make sure that you at least protect your top 10 or for sure you know that the champions can’t be out of the tournament the following year,” he said.

The current qualifying system does not acknowledge teams that would have won the tournament the previous year, meaning that if a defending T20 champion does not finish in the top eight of the cricket association’s Super 40 in the leading into the next championship, that team would not be allowed to defend its title.

One member of the organising committee for the Cool & Smooth tournament, Dario Barthley, said that although the ABCA is ultimately responsible for deciding which qualifying method is employed, he is not opposed to having discussions on possible changes.

The Liberta Blackhawks captured the 2022 instalment of the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion

“Yes, it’s something that the organisation would be willing to have a look at considering that it obviously affects the tournament, so if the clubs have an issue and it is something ABCA wants to have a meeting over, then that would be fine. However, with the current structure, we don’t determine how teams are selected to the Cool & Smooth T20. Our only mandate in regards to teams participating in that the ABCA provides us with a list of eight teams at a particular point in the year and we plan going forward with these eight teams,” he said.

The T20 Explosion is slated to bowl off on Thursday [April 13] with a double-header at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Barthley encouraged cricket and sport-loving individuals to come out in support of their favourite teams adding that the body has made it affordable for all.

“For the preliminary matches, which are from Thursday, April 13 to Tuesday April 25, the ticket price is $10 as usual. For the semifinals which is on April 27, the ticket price is $15, and for the finals on the 29th it is $20, and we’re talking EC dollars here,” he said.

On opening day, defending champions Liberta Blackhawks will take on Empire Nation at 4:30 pm while Bethesda Golden Eagles toss up against Bolans Blasters at 8:30 pm. Winners of this year’s tournament will walk away with EC$23,000.00 with second place taking home EC$10,000.00. The teams finishing third and fourth will claim EC$5000 and EC$2000 respectively.