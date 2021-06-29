Stabbing victim’s family appeals for help to raise over $100K for lifesaving surgery

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The family of a 24-year-old stabbing victim is making an emotional appeal to the public for donations to help him seek medical attention overseas.

On May 6, Tindale Road resident Shakeil Joseph was stabbed multiple times about his body, with the most serious wound inflicted to his chest area.

Although his condition was previously said to be improving, it was recently discovered that the National Solid Waste Management employee needs surgery to fix a problem in his heart.

His brother, Avoy Knight, is appealing to the public for help.

“Well, I just want to say any help, any help that can be done will be greatly appreciated. Any help whatsoever.

“The surgery has to be done in approximately two weeks before any further complications happen so any help that can be done would be greatly and heartfelt appreciated.

“He needs the attention quickly because he now has swelling in the neck because of the complications that he is having, so we really have to fly him out as soon as possible,” an emotional Knight said.

He revealed they have received some donations but nothing close to the target as the surgery and travel expenses to Barbados are expected to cost up to EC$115,000.

“We have a few [people] who have donated thus far but it’s only a small percentage; it’s nothing significant so far,” he added.

Knight added that the family will be approaching the government for assistance.

Persons who are desirous of contributing are asked to contact Joseph’s mother Abril Mullin at 723-8593, or Knight on 721-8670. Donations can also be made on the GoFundMe page Shakiel’s Emergency Heart Surgery.