Stabbing victim’s condition slowly improving, mother says

The mother of Shakeil Joseph said her son continues to improve despite remaining in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The 24-year-old Tindale Road resident was stabbed multiple times about his body on May 6, the most serious of which was to his chest.

Yesterday, Abril Mullin told Observer that while Joseph remains in critical condition he has been showing some improvements.

“Well, yesterday we spoke to them and they told us that he woke up and he told them he was hungry; but he pulled out the breathing tube from his mouth so, they had to put it back in. His blood pressure, his heart rate was a little high yesterday [Thursday] because he started to get agitated because he wanted to talk; but he is getting there,” she explained.

Joseph’s mother not only confirmed that her son had sustained injuries to his heart and diaphragm, but said doctors at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre told her that his liver was also damaged during the incident.

Despite it all, Mullin expressed gratitude to the public for the prayers offered for her son and is asking that they continue to pray for him as he recovers.

Based on reports, the wounds were allegedly inflicted by Joseph’s coworker, Youseff Dion McDougal, during an altercation in the Golden Grove area.

McDougal has since been charged in connection with the incident and Magistrate Conliffe Clarke has set July 21 as the date for his committal hearing.

Joseph and McDougal are both employed at the National Solid Waste Management Authority.