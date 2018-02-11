Stabbing death is Jennings; suspect on the run

Kareem Richards (Suspect)

Stabbing death in Jennings, first homicide for 2018.

Jahijah Marshall of Christian Valley was stabbed to death in Jennings last night.

The police say that it is alleged he and the suspect, Kareem Richards of the same address got into a heated argument over some sexist remarks.

It is further alleged that Richards armed himself with a sharp object, which he used to inflict multiple stab wounds about the body of the deceased.

The man in the photo is the suspect and police say they’re looking for him.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter.

UPDATE: The wanted murder suspect surrendered to police around 1:15 pm at C.I.D. He did so accompanied by his mother. Investigations are continuing into the matter.
