St Phillip’s South last stop on UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’

After 16 weeks on the road, the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ will make its final stop in St Phillip’s South this Saturday.

The caravan will gather at Elvis in Freetown at 1pm and patrons will ‘follow the music’ to a number of small enterprises in Freetown, St Phillip’s Village and Lyons, ending at the Bethesda playing field where the UPP will host a festive jam featuring the Kutting Edge Band.

Since the launch of the initiative in August, the venture has supported close to 300 small businesses throughout Antigua and generated significant exposure for their products and services, a release said.

“This fun, high-energy tour has also grown significantly as an effective way to build community pride. It has become the highlight of weekend entertainment among many UPP supporters who come together to patronise eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises,” the release added.

Sherfield Bowen, UPP candidate for St Phillip’s South, said, “I am pleased to welcome the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ to St Phillip’s South to help boost sales and exposure for many small businesses in my constituency that are struggling.

“Through our collective spending power, we can make a difference by supporting small businesses and help to rebuild the economy.”

UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, declared the four-month initiative a huge success.

“I am amazed by the large number of small businesses that we discovered,” he said. “There is tremendous potential for developing community-based tourism as a new tourism niche, by positioning our small businesses to showcase some of our culinary traditions and other customs and differentiate our tourism product.

“We invite everyone to support our last ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ to hear some of our exciting plans to continue to energise small businesses.”

For more information about this Saturday’s event call 726-0404.