St Mary’s South sees 94 new voters added – with more transfers pending

Supervisor of Elections Ian Hughes has revealed that St Mary’s South has seen an increase of nearly 100 more voters since the January 18 general election, as the constituency gears up for the by-election.

Speaking on the Observer AM show, Hughes said that many of the new transfers had registered after November 30 last year—meaning they could not have been added in time for the general election in January.

“This register that we would be using in the by-election would comprise of persons registered from December to August 31, so that number is 94 new registrants; of course, there were persons who have applied throughout that timeframe for a transfer, and they also would have gone through the process of claims and objections,” he said.

The new electoral list has increased from 2,707 from 2,616, accounting also for three persons who have died since the election.

Persons who wish to transfer have until October 9 to visit the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission’s offices in Queen Elizabeth Highway to make the transfer effective.

“Applying for a transfer does not make it automatic; until you come into the office to open the system with your fingerprints, and then we make the transfer process complete, then your name stays where you are,” Hughes explained.

ABEC has contracted auditors Grant Thorton to oversee the ballot paper printing process which is scheduled for October 12.

The October 24 by-election for St Mary’s South is being contested by the United Progressive Party’s Kelvin Simon, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s Dwayne George, the Democratic National Alliance’s Andrew Antonio, and the Missing Link—Voice of the People’s Nigel Bascus.