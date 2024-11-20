St Mary’s South MP says positive role models essential for building a better society

- Advertisement -

By Azara Lavia

Member of Parliament for St Mary’s South, Kelvin Simon is championing the need for more positive male role models to influence and shape young lives.

Speaking to Observer on yesterday’s observance of International Men’s Day, Simon reflected on his own experiences growing up without a father, emphasising the influence of mentors, teachers, and coaches who taught him discipline, empathy, and kindness.

“As we celebrate International Men’s Day, the message that I would like to put forward to all men is that we live up, be strong, be courageous, live positive and be that positive light for the next generation of men to come,” he said.

He further highlighted the importance positive male role models and the profound impact they have on children’s lives. “It is important that young men have a father figure that they could look up to. Many, not biological, but otherwise, including myself — I wasn’t raised with my dad, but there are many key people that played a significant role in my upbringing and contributed to who I am today as a man and as a guidance counsellor.

“I see the importance of having a positive male figure in the life of a young man, so to the men out there, once again, let’s use this opportunity to mentor our next generation of young men so that they can be good citizens, positive citizens, and also citizens that will pass on good teachings, morals, good character to the next generation to come,” he said.

He further called on men to lead with integrity and compassion, inspiring youth through mentorship and community involvement.

Simon stressed that being a role model starts with self-care and challenging traditional gender roles, thereby creating a more equitable and supportive society.

He encouraged all men in Antigua and Barbuda to embrace the responsibility of shaping a brighter future.

International Men’s Day, observed every year on November 19, is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of men to society, family, and communities while also reflecting on the challenges they face.

With its growing recognition worldwide, this special day aims to honour the positive male role models who inspire, support, and lead in their unique ways.

International Men’s Day 2024 is not only about recognising men’s achievements but also about promoting gender equality, men’s mental health awareness, and inclusive dialogue.