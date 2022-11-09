St Mary’s North is next stop on UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’

- Advertisement -

Vendors in St Mary’s North will be the next to benefit from the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) efforts to give small businesses nationwide a financial boost.

The 13th instalment of the party’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ tour will take place this Saturday.

The caravan will leave Jennings Primary School at 1pm and patronise a diverse array of small enterprises in Jennings, Bendals, Cashew Hill, Bathlodge and Browne’s Avenue – and share the UPP’s plans to help grow small local businesses.

Senator Johnathan Joseph, UPP candidate for the area, said he has witnessed first-hand the hard work, patience and dedication that it takes to maintain a successful business.

“It is important that the UPP continues to support vendors and small enterprises as they struggle to regain economic strength, in an effort to support their families and communities.

“For many, their small business is their primary source of income and the UPP is committed to giving them a boost to help generate more sales and exposure,” Joseph said.

Since late August, the initiative has been highlighting and empowering small businesses during the post-pandemic recovery phase.