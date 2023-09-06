St Maarten’s Edwards finishes as top bowler in ODI series against Sri Lanka Under-19s

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

St Maarten’s Nathan Edwards has performed well for the West Indies Under-19 team currently touring Sri Lanka, finishing as the top bowler for the ODI series. He managed to capture eight wickets at an average of 15.75 from three matches.

Amongst Edwards’ performances are hauls of three for 43, three for 66 and two for 17. Sri Lanka’s Garuka Sanketh also collected eight wickets but at an average of 20.37. Jamaica’s Deshawn James was the only other West Indian amongst the top five bowlers for the ODI leg of the Tour.

Jamaica’s Jordan Johnson was one of three West Indian batters to make the top five in the batting rankings. The talented left hander showed his quality and potential with an entertaining 105 in the second ODI against the home side. He scored a total of 137 runs at an average of 45.66.

Johnson’s countryman, Adrian Weir also made the list along with Barbados’ Nathan Sealy. Jewel Andrew of Antigua finished in sixth place having scored 91 runs at an average of 45.50 with a high score of 80.

The teams are currently contesting the first Test in Dambulla.