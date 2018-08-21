St. Lucia retains title, Antigua and Barbuda settles for bronze

August 21, 2018

St. Lucia were crowned back to back champions after their 3-1 win over French St. Martin.

Host team, Antigua and Barbuda had to settle for the bronze medal in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Women’s tournament on Sunday night at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility.

The team, after falling to St. Lucia, 3-2 in their semi-final bout earlier that day, overpowered Grenada in straight sets, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24.

Veterans, Nyota Peters and Rosemarie “Rosie” Simon secured a number of individual awards as Peters was named the Best Scorer and Best Middle Blocker while Simon walked away with the Best Digger and Best Libero awards.

Number one ranked, St. Lucia continued their regional dominance as the powerhouse team retained their ECVA title with an unbeaten record of 5-0.

The champions defeated, French St. Martin, 3-1 (25-19,25-18,23-25,25-14) in the best of five finals to hoist the trophy. St. Martin had played unbeaten in the tournament until their loss in the final.

With this victory the Lucians are the only team to advance to the 2019 Continental Championships.

The champions also walked away with a number of individual awards as Lisa Casimie received the MVP, and Best Outside Hitter awards.

Teammate, Kerin Neptune was also named the Best Outside Hitter and Best Server while Best Setter was awarded to Cindy Wilson and Middle Blocker- Yosherbel Emmanuel.

Jade Weaver of Bermuda was the Best Opposite while Dutch St. Maarten’s Tivona Trotman was named the Best Receiver.
