St Kitts: Soldier who told PM Harris his temperature has to be taken in compliance with orders from superiors in “hotwater

(sknnews.com) – A St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force soldier is in hotwater for following instructions that everyone passing through the gates of Camp Springfield should have their temperature checked to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Information circulating on social media and independently corroborated, state that when Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris arrived to go to state-owned ZIZ, the officer based on instructions informed Dr Harris that in compliance with instructions all persons coming through the gates of Camp Springfield will need to have their temperature checked.

Dr Harris refused to have his temperature taken and also instructed his bodyguards not to comply.

The soldier has been confined to barracks and is to be charged.

It was not immediately known what charges would be brought against the soldier.

It is also reported that Prime Minister Harris is demanding that the soldier travel to his private residence at Tabernacle and personally apologised.