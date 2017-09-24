St. Kitts Nevis signs visa waiver agreement with Russian Federation

NEW YORK, Sep. 24, CMC – A waiver agreement has been signed between the Dr. Timothy Harris led administration and the Russian Federation.

The agreement, signed on Friday by St. Kitts Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley and his Russian counterpart  H.E. Serguey Lavrov allows citizens of both countries to travel for up to 90 days to each other’s countries without the need for a visa.

The government of St. Kitts Nevis says the signing signals a significant deepening of the bilateral relations between the two countries and affords a platform for continued engagement between both countries.

During the signing, Brantley and Lavrov spoke at length to the relationship already existing between the two countries and the ongoing efforts to grow that relationship.

The visa waiver signing brings to 12 the number of countries which have recently signaled similar agreements with Kitts and Nevis .

The visa waiver takes effect 60 days from the date of signing.
