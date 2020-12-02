St. Kitts and Nevis writes off LIAT’S $11 million debt

Spread the love













The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made a decision to cancel the $11 million debt owed to the Federation by LIAT, the Caribbean Airline.

Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the debt relief was made following a request by the liquidator. According to its Facebook Page, LIAT is currently under administration and is being restructured following a decision by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to reorganize the airline.

Prime Minister Harris said that the decision considered the “ill health” of the regional carrier. He added that it also reaffirms St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional integration and regional travel.

“We accept that LIAT is the largest carrier supporting intraregional travel and without LIAT there is a major void that has a significant impact on the ease of movement of citizens, residents, and visitors to the region,” Dr. Harris said at his monthly press conference at the NEMA Conference Room on December 1, 2020. “Mindful of the challenges that LIAT has faced, we believe that we must take this position in the best interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the region as a whole.”

The regional carrier returned to the air on a reduced commercial schedule on Monday (November 30, 2020). It will operate flights to and from the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts on Saturdays only in the initial phase.