St. Kitts and Nevis slashes rates for citizenship investment programme

(msn.com) – The nation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean has dropped rates for its “citizenship by investment” programme. These modified rates will be available all the way to December 31, whereby families of up to four people can secure citizenship for $150,000, down from $195,000.

“In today’s uncertain world it is only right that individuals and families want the ability to travel the globe as flexibly and confidently as possible,” said Les Khan, chief executive at St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Investment Unit.

The decision comes after St. Kitts and Nevis is looking for ways to stimulate and stabilize its economy and get back on track with the growth the country has had over the past five years.

“With visa-free access to 156 countries, [the country] is recognised as a market leader in independent, global rankings,” Khan added.