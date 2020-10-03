St Kitts and Nevis reopens for tourism Oct. 31

Spread the love













(Caribbean Journal) – Kitts and Nevis has revealed that the twin-island federation will reopen for tourism on Oct. 31.

They were recently designated as a “No Travel Notice” required destination by the CDC, due to having had only 19 cases to date of COVID-19, along with no deaths.

“We have been working diligently to prepare for this reopening to ensure that we are ready to welcome travelers by training and certifying local businesses and individuals in the health and safety protocols they are required to meet and be certified in to be permitted to operate,” said St Kitts Tourism Minister Lindsay F. P. Grant. “This is particularly important as we encourage visitors to explore our islands beyond their hotels to experience what makes us a unique, authentic and quintessential Caribbean experience.”

The decision to reopen has come after “ongoing and careful consultation” with the country’s Chief Medical Officer, officials said.

The new Koi Resort in St Kitts, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

For tourism businesses to reopen, they must undergo the country’s new “Travel Approved” training and receive the “Travel Approved” certification and seal. about:blank

That “provides assurance to citizens, residents and visitors the destination is ensuring health and safety protocols are not compromised in St. Kitts & Nevis and can be trusted,” St Kitts and Nevis said.

The Park Hyatt St Kitts.

“The genuinely friendly people of St Kitts and Nevis are a key component of our tourism product, so the protocols we have established aim to provide for their safety in interacting with visitors as well as visitors’ safety in interacting with our people,” said Mark Brantley, St Kitts and Nevis’ Ministry fo Foreign Affairs and Aviation. “It is critical to travelers’ perceptions of St Kitts and Nevis as a safe and desirable destination of choice as well as to citizens and residents own safety in embracing their return.”