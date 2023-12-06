St Joseph’s Academy triumphs in inaugural Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off to represent at Taste of the Caribbean Competition

- Advertisement -

Minister of Tourism, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez and General Manager of ECAB Michael Spencer presenting cheque to Azarie Crump

St Joseph’s Academy’s Azarie Crump, winner of the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition First place dish

By Samantha Simon

In an exciting culinary showdown at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute on Monday, St Joseph’s Academy’s Azarie Crump clinched victory in the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition.

The talented young chef earned an impressive 244 points, securing not only the top position but also EC$10,000 to enhance SJA’s Home Economics facilities.

Second place Ashauny Rattary of Antigua State College Second place dish

Chef Crump took the title with his innovative Coconut Infused Fungi and Conch Shepherd’s Pie with a conch ceviche and passion fruit salad.

The competition among the four finalists was held in two rounds, with Sir McChesney George Secondary’s Gregoryann Thomas and Antigua State College’s Ashauny Rattary going head-to-head in the first round.

The second round saw Crump challenging Janiya Murphy of the Seventh Day Adventist School.

Third Place Janiya Murphy from Antigua Seventh-Day Adventist receiving cheque from Mega Distributors representative Third place dish

The young chefs were allotted 90 minutes to complete their innovative interpretation of the local dish, fungi, whilst incorporating the secret ingredient, cassi.

Chef Mentor Eustace Cabral of Jumby Bay Island, who supported Crump throughout the competition, expressed his pride in how far the young man had come, as he had been among the quietest and most shy competitors at its start.

When asked how he felt, Crump expressed his relief that the event was over so that, as a fifth-form student, he could focus on his studies as he will be sitting CSEC exams in 2024.

His win was not without challenge, as he had been sick on the weekend prior to the competition as well as suffering an injury to his ankle, which could have potentially hindered his ability to manoeuvre in the kitchen during his round.

The victorious young chef now faces the challenge of representing Team Antigua and Barbuda at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean event set to take place in Miami, Florida in 2024.

The reality of his further participation in the Taste of Caribbean competition had yet to set in, as he continued to reel from just the thought of winning the trip to Miami.

Chairman of the ABHTA, Craig Marshall presenting a cheque to Gregoryann Thomas from Sir McChesney George Secondary School Fourth place dish

Chanda Joseph, Crump’s Home Economics teacher, will also be accompanying the youth, along with winner of the 2022 Taste of Wadadli Mixology competition, Altino Spencer, and Rodrick Beazer, the 2022 Chef of the Year.

Two spots remain on the Taste of Caribbean team, with the next to be selected through a Pastry competition.

The method to select the final member has yet to be announced.

Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority was also extremely proud of the competition’s results, praising the young man from his alma mater for the accomplishment.

Antigua State College’s Ashauny Rattary secured the second position and $5,000 for his school with a commendable 222 points, while Janiya Murphy of the Seventh Day Adventist School claimed the third spot, accumulating 199 points.

The Sir McChesney George Secondary’s Gregoryann Thomas from Barbuda also demonstrated her skills and earned a score of 173 to come in fourth place.

The third and fourth place Junior Chefs each earned $2,500 for their schools’ Home Economics centres as well.