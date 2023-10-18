St Joseph’s Academy pounds Pares Secondary in Schools Football

By Samuel Peters

St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) netted a whopping 12 goals against a hapless Pares Secondary School (PSS) in the Under 14 Boys Division in the Ministry of Sports School League Competition on Monday.

Both teams played away at the Princess Margaret School Grounds, where SJA’s Ajabe Rae, Joshua James and Dezjaire Sebastian took the opportunity to achieve individual milestones in registering hat tricks. Rae opened the scoring in the 5th minute and then added another in the 11th.

James then scored his first goal of the match in the 14th minute with Sebastian doing the same in the 17th minute. An unfortunate own goal was scored by Omarie Francis of PSS in the 19th minute. With the scorecard reading 5-0 after 19 minutes of play, PSS finally had almost 10 minutes to breathe before Rae completed his hat trick in the 28th minute before the first half was completed.

Like Rae, James did not take much time to achieve his milestone in the second half, as he scored the goals in the 35th and 42nd minutes. Sebastian added his second goal in the 46’ minute, which made the scoreline 9-0.

The boys from the east side school managed to keep the boys from town at bay for another 10 minutes of play before a triptych of goals came from the boots of Sebastian, Horatio Reynolds and James. It was a proper walloping handed out to the PSS team.

In other matches, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) blanked St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) 6-0. Scoring for OCS were Ja’meir Thomas (2); Jahlanie Bachelor (1); Listhaddeus Christian (1); Ihkwan Henry (1) and an unfortunate own goal from SMSS.

Princess Margaret School (PMS) brushed aside Antigua Grammar School (AGS) in a 2-0 victory with Oshea Polimis and Delroy Francis scoring in the 20th and 49th minutes of play, respectively.

Robert Jeffrey and Cosmore Jno Baptiste also led Clare Hall Secondary School to a 2-0 victory over Jennings Secondary School.