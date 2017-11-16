St. Johnston’s Village Man fined $35K

A St Johnson’s Village man was ordered to pay a fine of $35,000 or serve two years in prison when he appeared at the St. John’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Jalani Constant was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, being concerned in supplying of cannabis and possession of eleven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

According to a police press statement, he pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted and fined $5,000 forthwith or serve two years in prison on the charge of possession of ammunition.

On the charge of possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, he was fined $30,000, of which, $10,000 had to be paid forthwith.

Constant has until the end of November and December to pay the two remaining balances of $10,000 each, or he will have to serve a two-year prison sentence.

The other charges were withdrawn against him.

Police say the illegal items were found at the man’s home over the weekend during a search conducted by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Narcotics and K-9 Unit.