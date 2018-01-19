St. Johns United end first round campaign in top spot

St. John’s United solidified their position as front runners in Zone 2 of the ABFA Division 2 league after 7-1 thrashing of Young Warriors on Wednesday afternoon.

Odaine Gordon recorded a hattrick for the victors.

Teammate, Gary Barnes was just one goal shy of a hattrick, scoring twice while Javon Watson and Leroy Powell also found the back of the net.

Malique Edwards of Young Warriors scored the lone goal in a losing effort.

The west-side team ended their first-round campaign with 25 points on the 11-team standings, six points clear of second placed Police FC. The lawmen however have two games in hand.

Young Warriors continue to struggle as they remain at the bottom of the standings with 2 points.

Despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Young Lions, Point WestHam regained the top spot in Zone 1 with 20 points.

Javier Benjamin and Rick Gordon were the goal-scorers for Young Lions while Orel Edwards and Gregson Monroe both scored for WestHam.

The west side team edged out Seaview Farm FC on goal difference of plus 16 while Seaview have a plus 11.

Young Lions moved to third in the standings with 15 points.

Urlings FC also found themselves in the winner’s circle defeating Blue Jays FC 2-0 in Urlings.

Daryl Seth and Tishawn Martin scored for the victors.

This victory pushes the country team to 5th place in the Zone 1 standings with 13 points while Blue Jays dropped to 9th place with 9 points.