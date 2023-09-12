St John’s Taxi Association secures 20 percent fare increase after 15-year wait

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

After 15 years of absorbing the cost of rising prices, the St John’s Taxi Association will receive a 20 percent increase in fares for its members. Association President Patrick Burnette said the body’s negotiating team was able to successfully negotiate with the cruise lines for the new fee which will come into effect in phases, starting next month.

“We were able to negotiate a rate increase for us and so, after meeting with the cruise lines, they did accept our proposal and we came to an agreement of a 20 percent increase. However, we made an agreement for increments which has been sent out to all the different tour agents and partners that we have,” he explained.

The 20 percent increase will be implemented over a three-year period. Beginning October 1, the service people will receive an initial 10 percent increase followed by a five percent increase in the second and third year.

The percentage increase does not include members of independent taxis who already received increases in May 2021.

Burnette says the association requested the increase for a number of reasons, including a consistent hike in the cost of living over the years.

The last increase given to the association was in 2005, Burnette recalled.

“Over the years, commodities, fuel, everything has increased and so the cost of doing business has increased. And so, we’ve found that after 15, 16 years, with the cost going up so much we deserve that,” he explained.

He said the settlement amount was based on market competitiveness and not wanting to price themselves out of the market.

According to the association’s Treasurer Colin Friday, negotiations were tedious at times and required a lot of work from the association and the Minister of Tourism who facilitated their trip to meet travel agents in Panama and Santo Domingo to negotiate with the cruise lines.

“It was very tedious because we had to look at the cost of buying a bus now compared to back then, the various costs affiliated with running a bus on the island,” he recalled, noting that they are satisfied with the 20 percent increase.

The increase will directly benefit all prepaid members who operate from the St John’s cruise port and does not affect customer fees.

Another initiative taken by the association is the offer of certified training in first-aid and safety. Burnette said it was important for the organisation to get members involved in learning these skills as taxi drivers are charged with the care of visitors to the island.

The training also ensures that all 168 members are adequately equipped in case of safety hazards. “We understand what we do is so much more than getting into a car and drive and so we started expanding ourselves,” remarked Burnette.

The association is facilitating the training in partnership with the police and fire service, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Department of Health.