St. John’s Police stage sit-in over work conditions

Officers stationed at the St.John’s Police Station on New Gate Street staged a sit-in over poor working conditions early Monday morning.

According to reports, mould has infested the eastern portion of the complex said to house the prosecution department, criminal records office and guard desk.

As a result, the Commissioner of Police, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Safety and several other high-ranking law enforcement officials are currently engaged in a walkthrough of the compound and have promised to meet with the officers to discuss the issues affecting them.

Due to the sit-in, no matters will be heard at the Magistrates’ Court.