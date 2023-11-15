St. John’s Development Corporation announces Christmas Vending 2023

- Advertisement -

St. John’s Development Corporation announces the Christmas Vending 2023, which will run from December 12, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Applications are now available at the Head Office at Vendors Mall Thames Street and at the Craft Market at the Public Market Complex.

An application fee of EC$10.00 is required and forms can be obtained between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The fees for the types of items to be sold are listed on the application forms and the Corporation advises that there is limited space available. Vending will be allowed on-street and also in enclosed areas.

The main locations identified are Corn Alley, High Street (Upper), Redcliffe Street (Upper), St. Mary’s Street (Upper), Church Street (Upper), Nevis Street (Upper) and Market Street in the vicinity of the Public Market Complex.

Vendors will also be allowed to vend at the Judgement Square, Flea Market aka Ben Dung and at the area outside of the King George V Restoration Grounds.

The Corporation will be vigilant in the administration of the vending rules and regulations during the period.

Registration form:

For more information contact: / Mrs. Carolyn Thomas-Parker, City Manager:

Tel: (268) 481-7515