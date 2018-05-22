St. John Grabs Conference Championship Silver

New Story

National shot-putter, Jess St. John secured a silver medal at the recently concluded Big 12 Conference Championships in Waco, Texas.

St. John, who holds the national record at 17.10m after her impressive performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, had to settle for a second-place spot out of a field of 14 competitors after throwing a distance of 17.10m.

Oklahoma State’s Jessica Woodland grabbed the gold medal with a distance of 18.07m while the bronze medal went to Crystal Onwukaife of Texas Tech with a throw of 16.68m.

The Kansas State University senior, despite not surpassing her Personal best of 17.10m, was still quite happy about her performance which she says is “just another stepping stone to greater things to come”.

“I am still very pleased with my performance, of course I know what I can be capable of and this will just be a step towards surpassing the standard I set in Australia. The ultimate goal for me is to continue to push the barrier for field sports in Antigua, so a 17.10m is a move towards that.”

The former Princess Margaret School student and former Sportswoman of the year, will now turn her attentions to the Regional tournament scheduled for later this month.