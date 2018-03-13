St. Anthony’s gain double victories in School Basketball league

St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) had much to celebrate on Monday at the JSC Sports Complex, as they recorded double victories in the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league. SASS gained their first win as they trounced Princess Margaret School (PMS), 14-4 in the Mini-boys Secondary division.

The newbies stunned the former champions as Luke Doumith led the victors with 6 points while teammate, Ethan Walsh assisted with 4 points. Darell Westford netted 4 points for PMS. The Junior boys’ team pulled off another upset as they edged out former champions,
St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA), 42-41.

Jevonte Valerie was an unstoppable force as he sank a game high 23 points for the victors. Teammate, Ronde Davis chipped in with 8 points. SJA’s Tehran Zachariah scored 17 with teammate, Rashaun Harry sinking 14 points in a losing effort.

SJA would however have something to celebrate as their Senior boys’ team edged out Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 44-39. Michael Burton Jr. led the charge for the former champions with his 21-point performance. Dalelante Phillip contributed with 8 points. Jamal Crawford netted 14 points for the Semper Virens with Jahmeel Clark sinking 9 points. Cedar Grove continue to make an impressive run in the Mini-boys Primary category as they defeated Villa Primary, 13-9.

The dynamic duo of Craig Massiah and Naeem Joseph led the victors with a combined 9 points, while for Villa, Jahangello Williams scored 6 points. The Cool and Smooth league will host its annual All Star Two-day festival starting today and tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex. Today (Wednesday) the Mini-boys Primary, Mini-boys Secondary, Mini-girls Primary and Junior boys’ divisions will be in action, while tomorrow the Senior boys and Senior girls will put their skills on display in a number of events to include: speed dribble, three-point shoot-out and slam dunk contests. (Carlena Knight)
