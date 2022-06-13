St. Andrew’s Primary crowned 2022 Mini-Tennis Tournament champs

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

St. Andrew’s Primary were crowned the overall winners in the recently concluded Cool and Smooth Island Provision Group of Companies Mini-Tennis tournament.

The champions – Madison Mattias, Tahir Browne, Zande Hazelwood, Mariya Walter, Akim McKay, Nyriq West and Leah Weekes finished with a record of three wins and one loss.

Second-place went to Pigotts Primary (Nylah Jon-Baptiste, Naryah Vouzan, Angel Grant, Jaden Degallerie, Aliyah Henry, Glenord Ambrose, Jahlea Richards, Tejana Edwards) who defeated Golden Grove Primary (Janessa Darrous, Natalie Salon, Zahajah Edwards, Shomarie Joseph, Dejaunte Spencer, Taheem Herbert, Te-van Christian) on the final day of the competition last Thursday, edging them out by two matches to win 5-2 overall.

They grabbed the silver medal, leaving their opponents to settle for the bronze.

The silver medalist ended the campaign with two wins and two losses while Golden Grove Primary had one win and three losses.

Six schools were initially slated to compete in this year’s edition of the competition, but three dropped out for undisclosed reasons.

The participating teams however competed in two rounds of round robin matches at the National Tennis Centre.

Each of the seven players would play a singles match and the winner would be the school who won the most matches that day.

The Tennis Unit in the Ministry of Education and Sports thanked their sponsors Cool and Smooth and Island Provision Group of Companies Ltd. for their contribution as good corporate citizens in the development of the youth of Antigua and Barbuda through school sports.