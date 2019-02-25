Sri Lanka beat South Africa: Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis lead tourists to series victory

Sri Lanka became the first team fromAsia to win a Test series in South Africa as they chased down 197 to win the second Test in Port Elizabeth. Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries as the tourists completed an eight-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka join England andAustralia as the only teams to win a Test series in South Africa. Before the two-Test series, the Sri Lankans had not won a game in any format since October 2018. “This victory is dedicated to the Sri Lanka fans who have continued to support us because they were always behind us when we were losing,” said Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

“It’s not easy when you come to South Africa, so to win the series 2-0 is brilliant.” Sri Lanka’s victory in the first Test came in thrilling style after they chased 304 to claim a one-wicket win in Durban, with Kusal Perera hitting an unbeaten 153 to guide the tourists to victory after they had been 229-9. They outplayed South Africa in the second Test at St George’s Park, bowling the hosts out for 128 in their second innings on Friday.

Sri Lanka resumed on day three at 60-2 and Mendis reached 84 while Fernando contributed 75 in an unbeaten stand of 163 forthe third wicket in their successful chase. Sri Lanka have won two of their last six Test series, both against SouthAfrica whose run of seven consecutive home Test series win