Sprinters Qualify For World Juniors

The country’s young track and field athletes continue to flourish despite the absence of a useable facility here, with two sprinters qualifying for July’s IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Female sprinting sensation, Joella Lloyd of the Antigua Girls High School, qualified in both the 100 and 200 metres for the world juniors, while male sprinter, Ramadin Alexander of the Clare Hall School secured his place in the 200 metres event.

The duo was competing at the Tortola Invitational over the weekend where Lloyd clocked 11.75 seconds in the 100 metres and 24.23 seconds in the 200 metres to qualify for both events at the world juniors. Alexander clocked 21.31 to qualify for the 200 metres.

The World Under-20 Championships in Athletics is slated for 10-15 July.

Meanwhile, two additional athletes qualified for the 2018 Carifta Games slated for Nassau, Bahamas.

Roservelt Bryan qualified for the 200 and 400 metres event while Kalique St. Jean will contest the 1500 metres event at the games slated to run from 30th­ March to 2nd April in the Bahamas.

The duo join Lloyd (100 metres), Alexander and Barbuda’s Razeem Richards (200 and 400 metres) who would have previously qualified for the Carifta Games.

Also, long-jumper and reigning Commonwealth champion Sheldon Noble, triple-jumpers Dahlia Barnes and Taeco O’Garro previously qualified for the female and male divisions of their discipline.

Shot-putter, Kyra Willett, who achieved a distance of 12.64 metres in January of this year, has also made the Carifta standard.