SPORTS HISTORY

1969: The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 in the seventh game to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Player-coach Bill Russell and Sam Jones retire as players.

1991: Larry Bird suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. However, he returned in the third quarter to an elated Boston Garden crowd and led the team to a 124-121 victory.

1992: A terrace at Armand Cesari Stadium collapsed during a French Cup semifinal match between SC Bastia and Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 people and injuring more than 2,300.

2007: Floyd Mayweather Jr. beats Oscar De La Hoya in one of the richest fights ever. Mayweather, using his superb defensive skills and superior speed, wins a 12-round split decision and win the WBC 154-pound title in his first fight at that weight. The sellout crowd of 16,200 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas sets a record $19 million gate.

2013: LeBron James is the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The Miami star gets 120 of 121 first-place votes in this year’s balloting, giving him the award for the fourth time.