‘Spend wisely and pay your bills’ – economist offers holiday shopping tips

By Carlena Knight

While residents continue to do their last minute shopping for Christmas, they are being given a few tips to ensure that they still have a little money left in their ‘piggy banks’ after the season passes.

Economist Petra Williams spoke with Observer and advised residents on how they can ensure the holidays are spectacular for all while still having some money left for the long January month.

The key, Williams said, is to prioritise.

“I want to encourage persons to not spend to the point of stress, but begin to let friends and family know that I cannot afford to give every one of you a gift, and so you will then prioritise. So, if it is the children, you give children gifts and then you spend time with the rest of your family and friends,” Williams explained.

She said there is nothing wrong in ensuring that you pamper yourself but to do so while not going overboard.

“I know it’s the season for giving to everyone but it’s also the season to put a little something aside for yourself … and then, you can also purchase yourself something – even if it’s a small thing – for you. Charity begins at home,” she added.

Williams mentioned that while ensuring you have the perfect gift for family and friends is quite fine, clearing all bills and debts is essential, especially since the next payday for many is at the end of January.

“Payday is very far away so take the opportunity to clear up some of those bills that you know may put you in challenges early in the new year or even mid-way through the new year.

“So, your basic utility services and so, that could be left at risk because you are going to get paid late in January. Put something aside, and if not settle in full at least settle in part so that you’re not left in discomfort or uncomfortable until such times you get your next payment and you can cover your bills,” Williams advised.

Teaching children the importance of budgeting and investing is another point she made.

Williams said not only will this help youngsters as they progress in their life’s journey, but it also helps to take a strain off parents as children would be more understanding and “could even save up for their own gifts in the future”.