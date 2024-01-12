Spencer and Thomas record double strikes as Earthquake win by huge margin in ABFA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Joumol Spencer and Shumba Thomas both scored twice, while there were single strikes from six other players and an own-goal as Earthquake FC mauled the struggling Young Lions 11-1 in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division competition on Wednesday.

Spencer netted in minutes 15 and 25 with his first coming from the penalty spot, while Thomas had strikes in minutes 47 and 90 with his latter taken from the penalty spot.

There were single conversions from Rodrick Punter (23), Ariel Thomas (27), Shakir Perry (33), Braheem Spencer (65), Raheim Andre (68) and Zarin Morales (86). Adding insult to injury, Young Warriors’ Tyrique Bird scored an own-goal in minute 79 after he inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net.

The one-sided victory, the largest so far this season across all three divisions, moves Earthquake to 12 points from six matches and second on the 20-team standings.

Tariq Punter scored the lone goal for Warriors when he netted in minute 28, but it meant little for the inexperienced squad as they remain at the bottom of the standings without a win after five showings.

Also on Wednesday, frontrunners Freeman’s Village Scorpions had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Bethesda Golden Eagles who won the contest 1-0 at home.

Chunsae Martin scored the lone goal for Bethesda as they move to 13 points and second on the standings. Scorpions continue to occupy the top spot with 15 points from six outings.

Meanwhile, there was a 4-0 win for Real Blizzard over Westham when they met in New Winthorpes.

Tahari James recorded a brace with goals in minutes eight and 38 while Sherwin Boland scored in the 75th minute. An own-goal from Keithroy Richards in the third minute, accounted for Blizzard’s other conversion.

The win was Blizzard’s third in five matches as they move to 10 points while Westham remain on three points from six outings.

CPTSA Wings stunned Tamo FC 2-0 at the FA’s Technical Center. Jahquan Looby and Joshua Lake were on target for Wings with goals in minutes 36 and 41 respectively.

Wings moves to eight points from five showings while Tamo FC remain on nine points from the same number of matches.

In the other match contest Wednesday, Lion Hill and Bendals played to a 1-1 draw. Tishorn Davis put Lion Hill ahead in the second minute, but a 54th minute conversion from Jabare Hanson secured a point for Bendals.