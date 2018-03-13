Special delivery, Hoppers gets bus

The Greenbay Hoppers FC, on Sunday, received a Toyota Hiace 14-seater bus from the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) as part of their prize for winning the 2015/16 Premier Division title.

President of the ABFA, Everton “Batow” Gonsalves (second from right) hands over the keys to Second Vice President of the Hoppers FC, Wally Samuel during a brief presentation ceremony at the Antigua Recreation Ground on Sunday.

They are joined by Hoppers player, Tomarley “Ziggy” Thomas (right), equipment manager Travis Martin (third from left) and a loyal fan (name not available). Hoppers could clinch another title when they take on Parham in their final match this week.