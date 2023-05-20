Speaker suspends MP for St Peter for abuse of Chair

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

The Parliamentary Representative for St Peter, Asot Michael, has been suspended from Parliament for the next three sittings.

He was suspended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Gerald Watt, who claimed that Michael was displaying “hooliganism” behaviour.

The chain of events started when MP Michael took issue with a comment made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, while Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin was making a presentation on a Bill.

Michael repeatedly argued loudly with the Speaker, who had warned him several times that he would not tolerate his actions much longer.

“Move the member for St Peter out now,” the Speaker said to the Sergeant at Arms saying “If you need extra help, get it and get him out of here.”

But a feisty Michael yelled across the floor that the Speaker should retire because he is biased.

“You did not say anything to the Prime Minister when he threatened me about the UK [matter]. You are a biased man, and you should go home. You should retire. You are taking up space for young people to be in the House…you are biased…” Michael said as he left Parliament.

Members of Parliament on the government’s side of the aisle, then voted immediately to suspend him from three consecutive sittings of the Parliament for abuse of the Chair.