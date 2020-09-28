Speaker invites embattled MP back to parliament

Spread the love













St Peter’s MP Asot Michael has been invited back to parliament, days after being thrown out for apparently verbally abusing the Speaker and an MP.

Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt, ordered Michael to leave the proceedings on Friday pending an appearance before a parliamentary privilege committee for alleged inappropriate actions.

This morning, after explaining what led to his decision, Sir Gerald publicly invited the absent MP to rejoin the session – but warned he would be monitoring his behaviour.

“He is welcome to come back. I have already invited him to come back to speak with me but he has failed to do so because he doesn’t attend parliament in the morning for whatever reason,” the Speaker said.

“So he comes back as the member for St Peter but I issued notice to him that I will be applying the rules strictly to him and his behaviour. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. I want him to be guided accordingly,” he added.

Sir Gerald’s decision came after Michael sent him a letter over the weekend requesting a pardon for his actions.