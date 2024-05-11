Spate of crimes keep lawmen busy over the past holiday weekend

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

Law enforcement agencies were kept busy as they probed a significant number of reports of unlawful incidents that were reported over the recent Labour Day holiday weekend.

They included several acts of violence to include a homicide and crimes of a sexual nature.

Last Friday saw the shooting of a man reportedly by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, and the stabbing of a father by his children after he argued with them about their failure to do the laundry.

Also on Friday, a 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with two sexually motivated assaults against the same person in one day, and a father reported his 11-year-old daughter was sexually molested by a man.

On Saturday, a landlord and one of his tenants reported each other for assault.

The tenant claimed that she and her landlord got into an argument after she accused him of “taking up some monies”.

She said the argument escalated into a physical fight where he bit her about her body, wounding one of her ears, the right side of her face, her back and forehead.

The landlord confirmed that the argument which started over him taking her money turned into a fight; however, he added that she used a cutlass to inflict a wound on the left side of his face.

He stated that the cutlass fell in the process, accidentally cutting his three-year old son on the left side of his face.

Also, Saturday 17-year-old Omarrie Graham of Bendals and fellow villager, 19-year-old Clarence Cameron were involved in an altercation during which Graham was reportedly stabbed with a sharp object, which resulted in his death.

On Monday, a man reported being hit in the head with a cement block following an altercation with someone on Fort Road; two teens were arrested for fighting on Market Street; and a doctor reported examining a minor in the Emergency Department at Sir Lester Bird Medical Center and discovered that she was pregnant.

There were an additional 18 offences relating to robberies and larceny, including the theft of an ambulance.

Last Friday alone had seven incidents, Saturday had eight, and Monday had four. The robberies occurred in people’s homes, places of business and restaurants, during which some of the assailants were armed with guns.

Among of the items pilfered were a folding tent, cable wires, a grill, a cheque for EC $1,597.00, a power wash, two exhaust manifolds from a vehicle, a laptop, a front bumper with two fog lights attached, two speakers, and a backpack containing EC $4,600, a Samsung cellular phone, weed whacker accessories, and an adjustable wrench.

There were also reports of a house fire, two car fires and two sudden deaths.

As this weekend commences there are hopes that there will be a reduction in crime.