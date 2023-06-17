Spartans and Mahico get wins in Thursday League cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Rising Sun Spartans Mahico in the ACB Caribbean Parish League T20 Thursday League Competition, winning by seven and six wickets, respectively.

Playing at Mack Pond, Spartans made light work of the home team, All Saints Pythons, to rally to the comfortable win.

Batting first, Pythons raised 110 for seven with Andra Samuel hitting 27 and Kenny Sutton making 26. There were two wickets each for Kerry Mentore (2/13), Melvin Charles (2/14) and Tassilo Allen (2/32)

Spartans, when their turn at the crease arrived, reached their target at 112 for three with Mentor leading the charge with 65 not out. Owen Graham contributed with 21 not out. There was one wicket each for Michael Marcellin (1/24), Emroy Lee (1/23) and Andra Samuel (1/21).

Meanwhile, Mahico placed Police under arrest in the form of a six-wicket triumph when they clashed at Clare Hall.

Batting first, the lawmen were removed for 54 in 17.2 overs. Mike France was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for six runs, while there were two wickets each for Xaveek Toppin (2/9) and Jedidiah Martin (2/18).

Mahico got to their target in just 10.4 overs, reaching 54 for 4 to claim the contest. Kenrick Scott top-scored with 32. Matthew Miller (2/16) and Lynton Africa (2/19) were best with the ball for Police.