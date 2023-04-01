Spanish Heat take charge of playoff semis with game-one triumph

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Galaxia Bar Spanish Heat took a one-nil series lead in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) best-of-three semifinal playoff series on Thursday, beating Wadadli Elite 1 by a five-point margin, taking the contest 69-64 at the JSC basketball complex.

The game was keenly contested with both teams enjoying outscoring each other at the end of each quarter.

Elite claimed the first quarter by a 19-16 margin before Spanish Heat outscored their opponents 20-13 in the second quarter. Elite rebounded to claim the third quarter 21-19 before Spanish Heat took the fourth and final quarter by a 14-11 margin.

Steven Matthew led the charge with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists while Kelvin Pimentel contributed with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Donte Trimingham and Tequan Brodie combined for 30 points in a losing effort for Elite. Trimingham sank 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished six assists, while Brodie also had 15 points and five rebounds. Najae George contributed with 14 points and six rebounds.

Game two will be contested on Sunday also at the JSC basketball complex.