Spanish Heat into Division 2 basketball playoff finals

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat will go in search of their second basketball title this season when they take on Ottos Coolers in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) Division Two playoff finals starting Wednesday at the Johnson’s Sports Complex (JSC).

This after they claimed their best-of-three semifinal series with a game-two 68-63 triumph over Wadadli Elite at JSC on Sunday night to complete their second sweep of the playoffs.

Spanish Heat, who previously won the league title, had a slow start to Sunday’s important game two, losing the opening quarter 23-16 to an energetic Wadadli Elite team. The teams were equally matched in the second quarter, each sinking 19 points before Spanish Heat won the third quarter 14-10.

Spanish Heat (pictured) will face Ottos Coolers in the Division Two playoff finals starting on Wednesday (File photo)

The finalists then dominated the fourth and final quarter to outscore their opponents 19-11 and book their place in the best-of-five final.

Jesus Emmanuel top scored for Spanish Heat with 16 points off the bench. He also had eight rebounds and two assists. Antonio Cruzdehaa and Steven Matthew both sank 13 points while Rohland Hamilton picked up 17 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Donte Trimingham sank a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was assisted by Jayden Andrew who picked up 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Last week, Ottos Coolers became the first team to advance to the finals of the playoffs when they beat Fearless Crew 1 by an 89-72 margin to take the best-of-three series 2-0 also at JSC.