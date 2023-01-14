Spanish Heat continue dominance in ABBA D2

- Advertisement -

Spanish Heat continued their dominance in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two competition with an 87-75 victory over Fearless Crew 1 on Thursday night.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, the Spanish men were led by Jesus Emmanuel who netted 16 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench to keep his team’s unblemished record intact.

He was assisted by Steven Matthew who had 15 points and Antonio Cruz with 12.

Also in double figures for the victors was Wilkin Floyd and Kelvyn Pimental with 11 and Edgar Obispo with 10.

Fearless Crew’s Adissa ‘Rass-I’ Harris had a game high 23 points with four assists and five steals while his teammates, Dante Knowles and Ricky Willock scored 11 and 10 respectively.

Meanwhile in the feature encounter of the evening, Raeburn Generator United recorded their first win of the season stunning Old Road Daggers 71-64.

Despite a 26-point, 21 rebounds performance by Daggers’ Ariel Quallis, the ‘Round South’ team could not secure the win and instead found themselves on the losing end to United.

Leading the charge for the victors was Kwame Huntley who had a game high 33 points.

His teammate, Braulio Estrada sank 11 for Daggers, while Victor Osbourne had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kareem Jacobs 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:45 with Cuties Ovals Superiors facing New Generation All Saints Slam, while at 8:30, Cuties Ovals Young Gun will battle Young Warrior Ballers.

Both games will be played at JSC.