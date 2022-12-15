Spanish Heat and Fearless Crew bag wins in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat were burning hot in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league on Tuesday night as they crushed Pointville Ballers by 36 points (85-49) at the JSC basketball complex.

Contesting the first game of a double-header, Spanish Heat dominated three of the four quarters in the match, outscoring Ballers 29-8 in the first quarter, 2012 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth quarter. The teams were evenly matched 13-13 in the second quarter.

Steven Matthew led the scoring for Spanish Heat with a game-high of 24 points and five rebounds with Jesus Emmanuel contributing 23 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

In a losing effort, Devon Christian led the scoring for Pointville Ballers with 12 points and seven rebounds while Najee Simon and Khalid Shabazz both sank 11 points off the bench. Shabazz also grabbed seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the day’s feature contest, Fearless Crew 1 defeated Ottos Clippers 69-58.

D’eonte Dandris and Ralph Spooner both had 21 points in a winning cause for Fearless Crew with Spooner, who played off the bench, also grabbing 15 rebounds. Carlos Rodriguez had 14 points also in the winning effort.

Jason Phillip was the top scorer for Ottos Clippers with a game-high of 25 points and 10 rebounds while Jules Frederick chipped in with 14 points.