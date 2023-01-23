Spanish Heat and Coolers remain perfect in ABBA D2 action

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Spanish Heat continued their dominance in the ongoing ABBA Division Two league defeating Flyers 2, 71-55 on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

The two teams went into the contest undefeated but the Spanish men, staying true to their name, brought the heat to the orange men to keep their winning streak in tact.

Steven Matthew led the charge for his team with 17 points and seven assists in the feature encounter of a triple header evening.

Rolando Hamilton had 12 points and Kelvin Pimental 11 points, five assists and six steals.

Antonio Cruz assisted with 10 for the victors.

Flyers’ Tshawn Lewis had 15 points, Adrian Carnegie 11 and Sadique Phillip 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Ottos Coolers, despite playing back-to-back nights, did skip a beat and kept their undefeated streak intact, rallying from some 20 plus points down to defeat Old Road Daggers, 93-88.

Lincoln Weekes had a game high 54 points and 10 rebounds for the victors.

He was assisted by Javon Simon who banked 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Daggers’ Ariel Quallis had an impressive 35 points and 22 rebounds.

His teammate, Victor Osbourne also had a stellar performance behind the arc with 34 points.

Ezekiel Francois contributed with 13 points and 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that day, Fearless Crew 1 were victorious over Wadadli Elite 2.